Spokane River 'no wake zone' extended for boaters

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is reminding boaters that the "no wake zone" on the Spokane River near the mouth of Lake Coeur d’Alene was extended as of July 12, according to our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

"The previous wake zone was from the mouth of the river to the Harbor Center Building, about halfway to the U.S. 95 bridge," says a press release. "The new zone extended the current zone to include 300 feet west (downstream) of the bridge.

"Thus, the entire 'No Wake Zone' is from the mouth of the Spokane River at Lake Coeur d’Alene to 300 feet west of the U.S. 95 bridge near the Blackwell Island boat launch."

Several factors led to the extension of the wake zone, the release said, which includes the higher amount of boating traffic in the area, a new marina proposed near the Harbor Center Building, and a long-standing law prohibiting a wake within 100 feet of any structure.

The KCSO said it wants to remind the public "to practice safe operations and to familiarize themselves with the ordinances within the location in which they are recreating."

Boating questions can be forwarded to: marine@kcgov.us.