Spokane River floods parts of Centennial Trail

The city of Spokane said weather and spring runoff are causing the Spokane River to rise and flood nearby trails.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The levels of the Spokane River are rising and people are noticing.

"It’s getting pretty high," trail-goer Wayne Lucas said. "Looks like it’s getting higher every day looks like.”

The Spokane River along Upriver Drive is spilling onto parts of the Centennial Trail.

Tuesday, only a few inches of water cover the path. Still, the city of Spokane wants people to be extremely cautious around the river as levels fluctuate.

Lucas said he's not taking the situation lightly.

"Walk around it," Lucas advised. "Stay out of it. Yeah, you don’t fool around with water.”

Most trail-goers weren't phased by the flooding.

Norman Bomkamp said he watches the river from his home every day.

He said nature’s beauty overshadows the minor inconvenience of extra water on the trail.

“Glad I live in this condo so we can watch the river and enjoy it," Bomkamp said. "It’s different every day.”

Richard Finley agreed with Bomkamp.

He said, even out of place, the river is beautiful.

“Walk this trail every day," Bomkamp said. "That’s what I was doing right now. This is the first day I had to go around because of the water. Walk it every day. It’s a beautiful place here.”

According to the city, the Spokane River is approaching official flood stages.

In a press release, the city reports the Spokane River is at around 25.5 feet at Monroe Street as of Monday, May 8. Official flood stage is 27 feet.

