Upgraded charges expected for teen who crashed car into Spokane River

Spokane police said the teenage driver was likely impaired by cannabis when she crashed into the Spokane River, seriously injuring two teenage passengers.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are recommending additional charges for a teenager who crashed a car into the Spokane River, seriously injuring two teenage passengers. Police believe the driver was likely impaired by cannabis.

Police arrested the driver, 19-year-old Serenity Dalziel after the crash on Monday night. Around 8:30 p.m. on April 11, police responded to reports of a vehicle that had driven off the road near 2700 East South Riverton Avenue and into the Spokane River.

A male passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second passenger was treated for what initially was believed to be minor injuries. However, police said a full evaluation later determined she had multiple fractures and other serious injuries.

Police believe at least one of the people inside the car was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Dalziel, the driver, was treated for minor injuries. She was booked into Spokane County Jail for vehicular assault and reckless endangerment of a juvenile. Now, police said those charges will be upgraded.

“Due to the extensive injuries to both passengers in the car, the determination from a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) that the driver was likely impaired by cannabis, and evidence speed was likely a factor, the driver’s charges will be upgraded to two counts of Vehicular Assault in addition to a charge of Reckless Endangerment as one of the occupants was an underage teen,” Sgt. Teresa Fuller wrote in a media release.

Spokane Police said the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Police said the crash serves as a reminder to teens and parents to be safe and not drive impaired, especially as the school year ends.

“This is an important reminder to teens and parents as we head into prom, graduation and the summer months,” Sgt. Fuller wrote in a media release. “One of the number one killers of our teens are crashes and top contributing factors are impairment, speed, and not wearing a seatbelt. It’s important to remember that alcohol is not the only substance that causes impairment.”