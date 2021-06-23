Spokane woman sets new catch-and-release state record at Priest Lake

The previous record was held by Tom Weadick when he caught a 21 inch Cutthroat Trout in 2020.

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho — A Spokane woman set a new catch-and-release record in Idaho back in May.

Madison Nackos, caught a 24-inch Cutthroat Trout on May 29.

The previous record was held by Tom Weadick when he caught a 21 inch Cutthroat Trout in 2020.

The Westslope Cutthroat Trout is a native trout that is common in both lakes and streams throughout Idaho’s Panhandle Region, along with other regions of the state according to the Idaho Fish and Game website.

Catch-and-release state records are based on total length, and are kept for each of the four subspecies of cutthroat trout found in Idaho, including: Bonneville, Yellowstone, Westslope and Lahontan cutthroat trout.

In order to be eligible for a record you must meet all the following requirements, according to the state record fish page.

The fish was caught by the holder of a valid Idaho fishing license

The fish was caught using legal methods

The fish was not caught during salvage season

The fish was caught in Idaho

The fish was caught in publicly-accessible water

The fish was not caught at pay-to-fish facility

All applications must be submitted within 30 days of the catch date