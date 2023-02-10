Spokane resident pleads guilty to stealing more than $50k in COVID-19 funds

In the spring of 2021, Natasha Opsal obtained COVID-19 relief funds through three PPP loans for an alleged car detailing business.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane woman pleaded guilty to felony charges for stealing more than $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.

Natasha Opsal, age 41, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in relation to her theft of more than $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. In the spring of 2021, Opsal obtained COVID-19 relief funds through three Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for an alleged car detailing business.

According to court documents, she admitted she planned to defraud the Small Business Association and made false claims about the business in order to receive relief funds. She pleaded guilty to wire fraud, which holds a maximum sentence of 20 years.

“Individuals making false statements to fraudulently obtain pandemic funds will face justice,” said SBA OIG’s Western Region Special Agent in Charge Weston King.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington said some businesses weren't able to receive funding at all.

“COVID-19 relief programs were designed to lift up our community during crisis, and due to the number of people and businesses that requested funding, some deserving small businesses were not able to obtain funding to keep their businesses in operation,” said U.S. Attorney Waldref.

“We created the Strike Force to ensure that those who misused COVID-19 relief funding are held accountable and to protect the strength and safety of our vital small business community.”

