SPOKANE, Wash. — Drinking, dining and dogs? It sounds like the perfect way to spend a summer afternoon — and a place to do just that is opening soon in Spokane.

Bark, a Rescue Pub, will open its doors this summer at 905 N. Washington Street in the old Broadview Dairy building. It's the world’s first restaurant where guests can interact with adoptable dogs and cats either before or after dining or drinks.

Bark will serve as an extension of the adoption Process at the Spokane Humane Society. Josh Wade, the owner of Nectar Wine and Beer, says he sought out partnership with the shelter because of their commitment to care for and love every animal.

“Josh has a way of identifying unique opportunities for our community and we couldn’t be more excited and humbled to partner with he and his fiancé”, says Terena Thi, Director of Development and Communications at the Spokane Humane Society. “Bark will provide our furry friends with more opportunities to find that forever home and offers another platform to continue our mission.”

The shelter dogs and cats will have their own team of caretakers separate from restaurant staff, and will live in their own area separate but accessible from the restaurant.

“We are excited to bring a new and unique restaurant experience to Spokane," Wade said. “My fiancé and I are dog and cat lovers. We have adopted several shelter animals over the years and love being their forever home. Bark provides animal lovers like us a fun interactive dining experience while knowing that we are supporting the Spokane Humane Society with each visit.”

Kitty Cantina, Spokane's first cat cafe, recently opened its doors for people to sip on coffee and hang out with adoptable cats from Spokanimal.

