Spokane 'clean team' to start cleaning railroad viaducts in Downtown

The new initiative will implement power washing and sanitizing to sidewalks near the viaducts in the city.

SPOKANE, Wash — Cleaning crews will start focusing on the railroad viaducts in Downtown Spokane on Wednesday to help improve the city's look and cleanliness.

In a press release, the Downtown Spokane Partnership (DSP) said it is committed to cleaning the sidewalks that run under the BNSF railroad viaducts. DSP leaders said it is part of the organization's 2021 goal to achieve permanent cleanliness in those areas.

Maintaining those spaces requires support from the City of Spokane, Code Enforcement, Waste Management and the Business Improvement District’s Clean Team, DSP wrote in a press release.

To work toward a goal the permanent cleanliness, the Clean Team and the Neighborhood Safety Team (NST) of the Eastern Washington Catholic Charities will work together to increase cleaning procedures.

The Clean Team has already been picking up trash from these areas on a regular basis. The NST is located a block away from the viaduct on Browne Street and makes frequent visits to promote health and safety in the area.