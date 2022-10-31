Spokane Pumpkin House wows residents with large display of creative jack-o'-lanterns

Homeowner Jorge Alvarez does all the gutting and invites members of his Facebook group to help with the carving.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One Spokane home is turning heads this Halloween with a massive pumpkin display, each of them carved by hand thanks to dozens of volunteers.

"Every year they say the same thing," Homeowner Jorge Alvarez said. "'Why do you keep doing it?' It's a lot of pumpkins, but it's a great way to bring the community together."

Jorge owns what's become known as the Spokane Pumpkin House.

"I was a truck driver for a while and we ended up getting pumpkins for free that the company wasn't needing," Alvarez said. "So, I brought them home, we carved them all and thought it looked cool. It kind of just took off after that."

Five years later, he's keeping the annual tradition alive.

"Every year, we've just been getting more and more," Jorge said.

This year marked 512 pumpkins on the lawn of Jorge's home, including some on the roof.

"We get a lot of traffic around here around this time for sure," Jorge said. "The busses, sometimes they'll stop and they let all the people out to take photos and they get back in and then they take off."

Jorge does all the gutting and invites members of his Facebook group to help with the carving.

"Everybody that shows up just has a great imagination," Jorge said. "You invite people over to carve and you can see even full grown adults the kid just comes out when they get their hands on a pumpkin and they are surrounded by a bunch of people so."

The pumpkins are even more impressive at night, illuminated with more than 500 battery-powered candles.

"When the sun goes down, we have a sasquatch hidden in here somewhere," Jorge said. "So, we tell everybody try to find the squatch."

For those wondering where all these squashes go once their time is up, none of them go to waste.

"Normally, we make one big pile and we post it online if anybody wants to come by," Jorge said. "A lot of people have farm animals in this area, chickens, goats, horses. They all eat it."

Jorge plans to keep the display up through Nov. 2 at 4315 West Rowan near the VA hospital.

