Spokane Public Schools delays start, says parents can ask for excused absence

Spokane Public Schools delayed school on Thursday while neighboring districts decided to close.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools made the decision to delay the start of school on Thursday morning as heavy snow fell in the area. SPS said if conditions deteriorate it will provide an update.

The decision to stay open comes as several other large school districts, including Central Valley, West Valley and Mead, all decided to close.

Spokane schools said in an email, “parents are always encouraged to consider the conditions of their neighborhood and the wellbeing of their student in deciding whether to keep their student(s) home. Students are excused from school when parents so request.”

SPS said the two-hour delay will allow crews to plow major arterials and streets in and around schools.

Start times for Spokane Schools:

8 a.m.

The Express childcare program will open at 8 a.m. for enrolled families.

10 a.m.

High schools,

The Community School

MAP

IST at NC

Odyssey Program

10:30 a.m.

Elementary schools

Montessori

Pratt Academy

11 a.m.

Middle schools

Cancellations:

Pre-school programs

Tessera

Morning session at the NEWTech Skill Center for SPS students

Zero-hour classes at high schools

Programs usually held prior to the start of school

How Spokane Public Schools decides on snow days

Prior to the snow, SPS shared details about how it makes the call to cancel or delay school.

SPS has a Weather Alert Team that starts working the night before a major expected snow event. That team includes district leaders and officials from Durham buses.

At 3:00 am, Durham supervisors start driving school bus routes on the north and south sides of the city. They make reports and send recommendations to the district leadership.

At 5:00 am, the SPS superintendent and communications director hold a briefing where a final decision about the district’s status is made. If there will be a cancellation or delay, the district starts the process of notifying parents and staff.

How to know if there are Spokane Public School changes

The district will notify parents and staff in several ways: