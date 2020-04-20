SPOKANE, Wash. — Note: the above video discusses Spokane Public Schools' efforts to provide more meal service options to schools during the coronavirus outbreak.

Spokane Public Schools announced Sunday that it will be implementing new guidelines for students to follow for the remainder of the school year.

Students are advised to take a variety of steps.

-Check their email for weekly plan

-Complete daily assignments

-Attend live sessions hosted by teachers.

Students will have new resources available in addition to teacher live sessions. TV lessons will also be broadcast in partnership with KSPS and PBS from April 27th through June 12th.

In a letter sent to families, Spokane Public Schools also provided an outline for academic structure at home which suggests how much time students in various grade levels should be spending on their classwork as well as meetings each day.

