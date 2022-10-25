Spokane Public Schools looking to bridge learning gaps left by pandemic

Superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard says after the height of the pandemic-- it is more important now than ever to focus on student growth and success.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard, there is no singular focus when it comes to best educating students.

He said it takes a holistic approach of learning and community support.

Looking past the height of the pandemic, he said emphasis on these factors in overall student success are more important than ever.

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), a majority of states saw reading and math scores decline for fourth and eighth grade students between 2019 and 2022.

The U.S. Department of Education noted the pandemic’s effect on student success.

Swinyard said Spokane schools were no exception to this observation.

Now, the district is looking at what gaps in student learning remain and implementing strategies to bridge them.

“The pandemic exacerbated many of the students that worked were struggling, it exacerbated their challenges and struggles, which has really put a lot of need inside of our schools and has really advanced the importance of us providing that holistic school experience for kids," Swinyard said.



Stevens Elementary teacher Brianne Williams said engaging students in classroom learning prepares them to go into upper grade levels with confidence.

She says individualized growth assessment tools like "Lexia" helps her meet students where they are.

As a result, she’s able to create small group topics and lesson plans to fit the need.

The district reports of the students using the Lexia program in Kindergarten through 5th grade, 38% started the school year at or exceeding grade level expectations.

Tuesday, the district said that number is up to 46%.

By the end of the school year, the district hopes to decrease the remaining 54% of students currently at below expectations.

At the bi-weekly SPS board meeting, the district will present two new elementary school curriculums educators are field testing.

Those programs focus on developing comprehension skills and building knowledge and vocabulary.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.