SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Public Schools parent said the district threatened to expel her student for not being up to date on her vaccinations.

The parent, who wishes to remain anonymous, shared letters from the district with KREM 2. She is upset by what she calls the district's "scare tactics."

One letter is titled an "immunization requirement notification," and another was a "receipt of emergency exclusion packet."

She said she has always vaccinated her children. And they were all up to date on their shots by SPS's exclusion deadline on Oct. 11.

But she is not happy about the warning of expulsion leading up to that deadline. This is the parent's account of what happened.

"They called my child down to the principal's office. The principal of the school explained that this hadn't been done and that by Friday, in two days, if the vaccination or proof of vaccination wasn't done that my child would be expelled from school and that it would go on their record," they said.

This parent does not believe the principal should have taken her student out class to have this conversation. And she said it is too extreme to threaten expulsion for not being up to date on vaccinations.

"My child was freaking out because they're an athlete they want to play sports and they don't have transportation," she said. "There's all these things that are out of their control."

According to the parent, her student's vaccinations were due for an update in mid-September. They had every intention to get this done. But the student became ill, which delayed being able to update her shots.

They were eventually able to update their shots and had proof of it by the district's deadline.

"She was not expelled, but it was very frustrating to hear from your child during school they got called down to the principal's office for something I had already taken care of," the Spokane parent said.

District spokesperson Brian Coddington said the term expulsion in the district's letters was not meant to suggest a disciplinary action. He said it would only show they are being excluded for a health reason.

Moving forward, he said the district will update the language of these letters to only use exclusion and not expulsion.

And on that note, Coddington confirms the district now has 10 students still excluded from school due to vaccine rules. That's down significantly from the last total of 323.

