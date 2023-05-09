Spokane Public Library hosting 2023 Spokane Zine Fest at Central Library

This event is free and open to the public but attendees should register for workshops to secure their seats.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Library is hosting the 2023 Spokane Zine Fest at Central Library in downtown Spokane on Saturday, May 13.

Spokane Zine Fest is a one-day event celebrating zines, small press books, comics, drawings, prints, cards and other handmade paper goods. The goal is to bring together a community of local artists and writers to share, promote and sell their work in the Inland Northwest.

“Historically, zines were a tool to create and serve communities outside of mainstream culture, and our goal is to be as inclusive of as many types of creators and works as possible, and to provide an environment that fosters community-building for non-traditional artists,” Spokane Zine Fest Co-founder Chelsea Martin said.

Martin said in past years, the event has hosted 35 artists and welcomed 350 attendees. They are expecting more this year.

The event will be taking place from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday. Artist tables will be set up on the third floor, nxʷyxʷyetkʷ Hall.

This event is free and open to the public. Attendees can register for workshops on the Spokane Zine Fest website to secure their seats.

Here is the full Spokane Zine Fest Workshop Schedule:

