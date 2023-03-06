2 Spokane libraries set to re-open in March

The Indian Trail library location will reopen on March 7 and the South Hill library location will open on March 21.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane Public Library locations are reopening in March after nearly a year of construction.

The Indian Trail Library is reopening on Tuesday, March 7 and the South Hill Library is reopening on Tuesday, March 21. City of Spokane officials plan to speak at ribbon-cutting ceremonies ahead of each location's opening.

These renovations are the last two funded by a voter-approved $77 million bond passed in 2018.

Both libraries include new meeting spaces and new interior finishes. The Indian Trail Library will unveil the new Basalt Burrow Children's Playspace, and the South Hill Library will unveil the Turkey Treetops Children's Playspace.

“The community has voiced their excitement for the reopening of these two locations and we are eager to share the renovations with the citizens of Spokane,” Executive Director Andrew Chanse said in a statement. “Our team is looking forward to bringing a variety of events and services to these refreshed locations for adults, kids, and families alike.”

City of Spokane leadership will speak at ribbon-cutting ceremonies on the following dates:

Indian Trail Library: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9 a.m.

South Hill Library: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9 a.m.

