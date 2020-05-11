Spokane Public Libraries reopen by appointment only

Library customers can make reservations online for grab-and-go access for light browsing and holds pickup.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Libraries have reopened on an appointment-only basis and customers returning for the first time since March will notice changes.

The libraries began welcoming customers by appointment on Nov. 4. Visible changes to buildings due to COVID-19 include plexiglass around staff areas, removal of all seating, plastic sleeves over computer keyboard and social distance between computer terminals. There will be a 30-minute sanitization process between computer sessions.

Mask are required for all customers who enter library buildings, and people who choose not wear a mask or are unable to do so can take advantage of curbside pickup services.

Library customers can make reservations online for grab-and-go access for light browsing and holds pickup. Customers can also download the Spokane Public Library app on their smartphone and use the "Self-Service Checkout" button to scan and check out materials without touching shared equipment.

Book returns are also open at the STA Plaza, South Hill, Hillyard, East Side, Northtown and Indian Trail locations. All items will be isolated for at least 72 hours after the return, which means they will still show on accounts for at least three days after it is left in a book drop.

Customers can also make reservations for Limited Computer Access at all locations.

All in-person library programs are canceled or postponed indefinitely, thought there are a variety of virtual and pre-recorded programs available on the Spokane Public Library YouTube channel and blog.

The library also has eBooks and streaming services that customers can access from home using their library card number and PIN.