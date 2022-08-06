Crowds gather to celebrate Spokane Pride

People waved flags and cheered as Spokane Pride returned with a parade and festival.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Big crowds gathered in downtown Spokane on Saturday for the 30th annual Pride Parade and festival.

Bikers, floats, and groups made their way through Spokane streets as people waved flags and cheered from the sidewalks.

The parade started with a roar of motorcycles, some decorated with rainbow pinwheels. People were invited to join at the end of the parade and walk to Riverfront Park.

Following the parade, the celebration continued at Riverfront Park with the Pride Festival. The festival features several stages with entertainment including musicians, drag, and karaoke along with dozens of booths, food trucks, and the Pride Bar.

The festival also features a teen zone at the Pavilion where teens can connect with other teens and learn more about the support services that are available.

This was a return to a big in-person celebration for Spokane Pride since the pandemic. Spokane Pride's President Esteban Herevia told KREM 2 that having the festival in person this year will allow for friends to reconnect.

“We also know that this is the first time since COVID, that a lot of folks are coming out,” Herevia said. “And so we want to provide the opportunity for some of our young friends to get the chance to make new friends or to reconnect with their friends in person.”

Safety at Spokane Pride events

Spokane Pride shared some tips and rules to keep everyone safe at the Pride events.

Be family-friendly

Spokane Pride is a safe and inclusive event for individuals of all ages, therefore we ask everyone to abide by the following: No Nudity Keep Smoking To Designated Areas Children Should Be Supervised At All Times. Use Kind Language



2. Personal Safety

Spokane Pride cares very much about the safety of all attendees, therefore we ask everyone to abide by the following: No Outside Alcohol Permitted Do Not Engage With Protestors Do Not Drink And Drive Stay With Your Group Do Not Accept Drinks From Strangers Stay Hydrated Stay Home If You Have COVID



3. Personal Belongings

Spokane Pride is not responsible for any personal items that are lost or stolen, therefore we ask everyone to abide by the following: Leave All Valuables At Home If You DO Bring Valuables, DO NOT Leave Them In Plain View. Make Sure Your Vehicle Is Locked Secure Any Keys, Wallets, and Other Valuables.



4. Incident Reporting