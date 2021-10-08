Spokane's annual Pride festival will be a drive-through event for the second year in a row

Spokane Pride is offering a ride on its car float for people who don't have a car, and allowing smaller guided groups of 2-4 people to walk at the parade.

SPOKANE, Wash. — This year's Pride Festival in Spokane has taken a different format to protect people's health.

Its annual fundraiser and parade will be a drive-through event at the Spokane Arena on Oct. 9.

People attending the Pride Festival will have the opportunity to experience the same excitement as past festivals but this time, from their cars.

Spokane Pride President Estevan Herevia said they are excited to bring back the festival this year.

"Our mission, goal, and vision, remains the same this year as it always has, and that's truly to uplift Spokane's LGBTQ+ community and to truly continue efforts in maintaining our visibility here specifically in the Inland Northwest."

Attendees will have a chance of meeting Spokane Pride Festival at the Spokane Arena Parking Lot featuring our local non-profits, local businesses, and of course drag queens.

The festival is completely free and open to all ages. It will be taking place Saturday Oct. 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Spokane Arena. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

If people don't have a car to participate at the event, the Spokane Pride is offering a ride from 4 to 7 p.m. If people don't feel comfortable riding the car float, they will be allowed to walk in the parade in smaller guided groups of 2 to 4 people every half hour at 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

"We really want to give every single type of person the opportunity to come, experience it as safely as possible," said Herevia. "If you don't have a car, we definitely have options for you, so come and join us, we would love to see you."