Spokane Post offices see long lines amid holiday gift rush

Tuesday is the last day to ship packages via USPS Ground Service to ensure they get to their destinations before Christmas.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane post offices are feeling the Holiday gift rush.

A KREM 2 employee captured a picture of long lines at the post office on Regal Street on the South Hill.

Tuesday, Dec. 15 is the last day send a package via ground shipping and ensure it gets there by Christmas eve, according to USPS shipping deadlines. After that, customers will have to use First Class Mail service, which gets more expensive.

Tuesday is also the ground shipping deadline for FedEx. If you're shipping Via UPS, the last day for ground shipping depends on your location, and your packages destination, which you can check on their website.

Check out other holiday shipping deadlines below to make sure your package gets where it's going on time:

First Class Mail Service: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Service: Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 23

UPS 3 Day Select: Dec. 21

UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 23

UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 24