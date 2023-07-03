Spokane Police block roads in West Central neighborhood to serve a felony warrant

Streets near West Broadway Ave. and North Summit Blvd. were blocked Tuesday morning as police filled the neighborhood.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several roads in the West Central area of Spokane are blocked on Tuesday morning with a heavy police presence in the neighborhood, including SWAT members.

Streets affected include the area near West Broadway Ave. and North Summit Blvd. The streets have been closed since at least 6:30 a.m. when KREM 2 News first arrived on the scene.

Spokane Police said they are serving a warrant for a suspect in the area. According to police, the suspect is being sought for multiple counts of felony harassment (threats to kill) and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police are focused right now on an apartment complex in the area. Police have been using a speaker to reach out to the suspect. KREM 2 News crews have also seen police using a robot to approach the apartments.

Police said there is no estimated time for streets in the area to reopen. Neighbors who live in the affected area are being allowed to leave this morning.

This is a developing story. KREM 2 News will update this article as we learn more.

