Spokane Police activate Silver Alert for missing endangered man

Police are asking for help to find a 64-year-old man who hasn't been seen since he left for work on Monday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 64-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Monday afternoon.

Police said Miguel was last seen going to work around 1:00 p.m. near the 600 block of North Havana Street, which is near the fairgrounds. When he didn't show up in the evening, his family called 911.

The family said Miguel is diabetic and dependent on insulin.

Miguel is 5’10" and weighs about 238 pounds. He was last seen wearing a plaid flannel, a white shirt, and green pants.

He was driving a silver 2011 Jeep Patriot with Washington license plate BHD6587.

Anyone who sees Miguel or his vehicle is asked to call 911 or crime check at (509) 456-2233.

Below is a photo of Miguel and the type of vehicle he may be driving, as provided by Spokane Police. Police do say Miguel now has a full goatee.

What is a Silver Alert?

The Washington State Patrol states that "Silver Alerts are similar to Endangered Missing Persons Advisories except the missing person is 60 years or older."

Criteria to issue a Silver Alert include:

Person age 60 and over who is missing and in danger because of age, physical or mental health, severe weather conditions and not able to return to safety without assistance.

Enough information available to assist in the recovery of the missing person

Reported to and investigated by law enforcement (Vehicle information is required for Variable Message Signs/electronic highway signs)



