Spokane police searching for missing teen

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is looking for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen Monday evening.

Jibril Tambwe just recently moved to Spokane from Africa three months ago and is still not very familiar with the area. His family says he has never left home overnight.

Tambwe only speaks Swahili and his family is concerned about his undiagnosed health issues, according to SPD. He likes to go for walks by himself with his family following him to make sure he gets back home. He also frequents Whitman Elementary and Winco in North Spokane.

Tambwe is a black male weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red/black shirt, red shorts and no shoes.