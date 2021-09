The man was wearing a blue sweater, jeans, black shoes and carrying art work 1200 block of E Gordon Ave.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) have found the man who was reported missing on Wednesday.

According to SPD, the man has been found safe.

The 80-year-old was seen walking away from the 1200 block of E Gordon Ave. at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He was carrying some art work.