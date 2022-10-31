Spokane police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

11-year-old Jaiden L. Bourquin was last seen around 3 p.m. leaving Francis Scott Elementary.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are seeking assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

Jaiden is described as a white male and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans with zipper pockets in the front, black shoes and black backpack. He is 4'9'' and weighs around 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jaiden's whereabouts can call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233. Anyone who comes into contact with Jaiden should call 911 and keep him in sight until first responders arrive.

