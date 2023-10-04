Spokane police searching for missing vulnerable man

62-year-old Robert Herndon, who suffers from dementia, was last seen in the area of Hamilton and Illinois.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable man.

According to SPD, 62-year-old Robert Herndon was last seen in the area of Hamilton and Illinois. SPD did not specify what date or time he was seen in that area, but said he was reported missing just before 5 p.m.

Herndon suffers from dementia and often goes to Mission Park or to the Safeway located at Mission and Hamilton. He is 5'6", weighs approximately 100 pounds, has hazel eyes and is bald. SPD said he was possibly last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information about Herndon's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

https://t.co/sGeuunOMPd

Spokane Police are asking for help locating a missing vulnerable adult. Roger Herndon (62) suffers from dementia. He was last seen in the area of Hamilton and Illinois. If you see Herndon or know of his whereabouts, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. pic.twitter.com/ONBUjQykIP — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) October 4, 2023