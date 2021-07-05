Spokane Police searching for missing child

The 9-year-old was last seen at the NorthTown Mall at 2:30 p.m. on Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Levi Nash was last seen at NorthTown Mall. Nash left his home at at 10 a.m. on his white and purple mountain bike.

Nash might be wearing a blue shirt, navy blue or black dark athletic shorts and white or grey flip flops. Nash is a white boy who is approximately 4'7" and weighs about 80 to 90 pounds.

Police are asking if someone knows of his whereabouts to please call crime check immediately at 456-2233.