Spokane police search for vulnerable adult who walked away from Holy Family

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for a vulnerable 77-year-old man who walked away from Holy Family Hospital.
According to a press release, Ronald Kovach does not get around well and it is unknown where he would be going. Police said he is not dressed for the cold weather and they are concerned for his safety.
Kovach is a white man wearing grey sweatpants and a rust colored shirt. He has sandy hair and a beard. He walks with a maroon colored walker.
If you see Kovach, you’re asked to call 911.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.