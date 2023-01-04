Spokane police responding to "safety issue" at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

The emergency department entrance and surrounding area is secured and should be avoided, according to Providence.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police and Providence security are currently responding to a "safety issue" at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

According to Providence Communications Manager Ariana Lake, the emergency department entrance and surrounding area is secured and should be avoided.

At this time, community members needing emergency services should seek care elsewhere until further notice. Providence will provide updates on social media when new information is available.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.