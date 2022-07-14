Spokane police responding to dead body found near Fish Lake Trailhead

Detectives are still on scene at this time and trying to determine whether the man's death was natural or a result of a homicide.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently responding to a report of a dead body found near the Fish Lake Trailhead.

The Fish Lake Trailhead is located right off I-90 near Highway 195, which is a very popular spot for bicyclists.

A detective says someone at the park came across the man's body and called 911. Detectives have been on scene for hours processing the area. There is a forensics team at the location as well.

A detective says someone at the park came across the man's body and called 911. Detectives have been on scene for hours processing the area. There is a forensics team at the location as well.

Transients have been known to camp in the woods in the trailhead area. Once detectives finish their investigation, they will give the body over to the medical examiner, who will then determine how the man died and whether or not police are dealing with a homicide.

This is a developing news story. We will provide more updates as they become available.

