Body found near Fish Lake Trailhead in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating after a body was found near the Fish Lake Trailhead. it is not clear if the man's death was natural or a result of a homicide.

Detectives spent several hours on the scene Thursday night collecting evidence. A forensics team was also called to help in the investigation. Police have since left the area.

The Fish Lake Trailhead is located right off I-90 near Highway 195, which is a very popular spot for bicyclists. People have been known to camp in the woods in the trailhead area.

A detective said someone at the park came across the man's body on Thursday and called 911.

Once detectives finish their investigation, they will give the body over to the medical examiner, who will then determine how the man died and whether or not police are dealing with a homicide.

This is a developing news story. We will provide more updates as they become available.

