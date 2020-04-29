SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane police officer was fired on Tuesday after an excessive force investigation determined he had violated department policy.

Spokane Police Officer Kristofer Henderson was placed on administrative leave on July 26, 2019 following the allegation of excessive force, according to Officer John O'Brien.

Henderson was involved in a July 2019 pursuit that resulted in a suspect resisting arrest and assaulting Henderson, police said.

An internal affairs investigation noted that Henderson's use of force during the incident appeared to be outside of department policy, O'Brien said. The suspect was handcuffed during the incident.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office was asked to review the incident for any criminal culpability.

The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office declined to file charges in September 2019.

"Following the City of Spokane’s Human Resource policy and Civil Service Rules, Henderson was on paid administrative leave while the investigation proceeded," O'Brien wrote in a statement on Wednesday. "That investigation determined Henderson had violated SPD policy and his employment was terminated yesterday."

Do you have a tip for KREM investigators? Email investigators@krem.com.

RELATED: Spokane Police officer won't face charges in July use of force incident

RELATED: Former Spokane Co. sergeant had history of using racial slurs, report says