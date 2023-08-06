x
Spokane Police looking for missing vulnerable adult

Gerald was last seen on foot wearing a black shirt with green writing and blue sweatpants at his home near East Lyons Avenue.
Credit: Spokane Police Department

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) are looking for a missing vulnerable man with advanced dementia.

According to SPD, 60-year-old Gerald is 6'1" and weighs about 210 pounds, with a white beard and long hair. He was last seen on foot wearing a black shirt with green writing and blue sweatpants at his home near East Lyons Avenue.

Gerald also goes by "Gerry".

Gerald's family believes he may have gone toward Hillyard, but do not know for sure. 

If anyone has information on Gerald, please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, referencing Crime Check 509-456-2233.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

   

