Spokane Police looking for missing vulnerable adult

Gerald was last seen on foot wearing a black shirt with green writing and blue sweatpants at his home near East Lyons Avenue.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) are looking for a missing vulnerable man with advanced dementia.

According to SPD, 60-year-old Gerald is 6'1" and weighs about 210 pounds, with a white beard and long hair. He was last seen on foot wearing a black shirt with green writing and blue sweatpants at his home near East Lyons Avenue.

Gerald also goes by "Gerry".

Gerald's family believes he may have gone toward Hillyard, but do not know for sure.

If anyone has information on Gerald, please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, referencing Crime Check 509-456-2233.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.