Spokane police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old girl

12-year-old Sephora Wilder was last seen Monday evening around 5 p.m. in the area of 200 W. Wellesley Ave.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is seeking assistance in locating a missing vulnerable 12-year-old girl.

According to SPD, 12-year-old Sephora Wilder was last seen Monday evening around 5 p.m. in the area of 200 W. Wellesley Ave. Sephora reportedly suffers from cognitive disability and is on several medications, which police say leave her susceptible to physical harm if not taken regularly.

Sephora is approximately 5'7", 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known at this time what Sephora was wearing at the time she went missing.

Anyone with information on Sephora's whereabouts can call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference # 2022-20157164. Anyone who sees Sephora should call 911 and keep her in sight until first responders arrive.

