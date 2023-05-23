Spokane police seeking help in finding missing 11-year-old girl

Dior was last seen leaving on foot from Pride Prep in the 800 block of Sprague Ave. around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is currently seeking he public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl named Dior.

Police say Dior was last seen leaving on foot from Pride Prep in the 800 block of Sprague Ave. around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. She is described as a white girl who is 5'5'' with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with knowledge of Dior's whereabouts should call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case #2023-20098984.

