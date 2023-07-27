Spokane Police looking for 7-year-old missing girl last seen in West-Central Spokane

Valkyrie is believed to have walked away from her home at the Holy Names Sister Haven apartment complex sometime overnight.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Department (SPD) is looking for a missing 7-year-old last seen Wednesday in Spokane.

According to an SPD statement, Valkyrie is believed to have walked away from her home at the Holy Names Sister Haven apartment complex, in Spokane, sometime overnight.

Valkyrie is approximately 4’6" tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has long blond hair, which may be in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a gray floral dress.

If you know about Valkyrie’s current whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 immediately, and if able keep her in sight until first responders arrive. Anyone with information about Valkyrie's whereabouts is asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

