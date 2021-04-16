Spokane Police have located 11-year-old girl

Police have some information that she may be in Cheney, WA.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: Police have found the 11-year-old girl.

The Spokane Police Department said they are looking for 11-year-old Janisa Collier.

Janisa is approximately 5 feet tall, 120 pounds and she has brown eyes and black and caramel colored hair. Her hair length is currently down to her waist.

She was last seen wearing a tan short sleeve shirt and black Nike leggings.

SPD has information that leads them to believe she might be in Cheney, WA.