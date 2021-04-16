Spokane Police have located 11-year-old girl

SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: Police have found the 11-year-old girl.
The Spokane Police Department said they are looking for 11-year-old Janisa Collier.
Janisa is approximately 5 feet tall, 120 pounds and she has brown eyes and black and caramel colored hair. Her hair length is currently down to her waist.
She was last seen wearing a tan short sleeve shirt and black Nike leggings.
SPD has information that leads them to believe she might be in Cheney, WA.
If anyone has seen Janisa or has any information about her location, they are urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.