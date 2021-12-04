Manhunt over near Liberty Park

Police officers confirm death of the suspect Monday morning.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Around 1:30 a.m Monday morning a Bureau of Indian Affairs was shot at while trying to contact a subject, Spokane Police Public Information Officer John O'Brien said.

The suspect fled to Spokane. Spokane officers and K9s were shot at while they followed the suspect, O'Brien said.

The suspect is now dead, O'Brien said.

Spokane police issued a safety alert around 4:00 a.m. Monday morning. They asked anyone in the area stay inside as they looked for the suspect. There was a perimeter in the area.

This is a developing story, it will be updated as KREM learns more information.