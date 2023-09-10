Spokane Police investigating vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Division St

According to Spokane Police, the crash happened around 8:15 pm Sunday near the intersection of North Division Street and North River Drive in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — UPDATE at 12:00 a.m. - Division Street's back open, according to the Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center.

Spokane Police are investigating a serious injury crash after a vehicle hit a pedestrian at the intersection of North Division Street and North River Drive.

This incident happened around 8:15 P.M. on Sunday.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours as SPD investigates.

Northbound Division Street will be closed north of Spokane Falls Boulevard, while southbound Division Street will be closed south of Cataldo Avenue.

The Division Street Bridge is also closed in both directions.

There's no estimate on when the road will open back up.

SPD is asking if anyone has information about the incident and has not already spoken to law enforcement to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case #2023-20181210.

