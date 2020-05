SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Officers are on scene responding to reports of a shooting in the area of Cannon Park on West Maxwell Avenue and North Elm Street according to Spokane Police Officer Josh Laiva.

At the moment, multiple people have been shot and injured. Police found a gun.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Elm Street is closed . West Mission Avenue is closed.

Maxwell avenue is open.

KREM will update as more information becomes available.