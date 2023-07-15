Spokane Police investigating homicide near Franklin Park

SPD confirmed they found a person dead Friday night, near Franklin Park. Major Crimes Unit is investigating the case as a homicide.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) says they are investigating a homicide after they found one person dead near Franklin Park on Friday night.

Police didn't release more information but they confirmed they found a dead person on Friday at around 11:30 p.m. at 5200 N Division Street, and they are investigating the cause of death as a homicide.

Neither the identity nor the cause of death of the victim has been released as of Saturday.

SPD says more details about the investigation will be released in the following days.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

