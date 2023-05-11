x
Spokane police investigating dead body found by rafters on Spokane River

Rafters managed to bring the body ashore at Plese Flats.
Credit: Kyle Simchuk

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating a dead body found by rafters on the Spokane River.

According to SPD, police firefighters were dispatched at 4:02 p.m.  The rafters managed to bring the body ashore at Plese Flats, along N. Aubrey L White Pkwy. As of 7:45 p.m., Major Crimes detectives are on scene investigating.

Police are not releasing any new information at this time.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

