Spokane police investigating dead body found by rafters on Spokane River

Rafters managed to bring the body ashore at Plese Flats.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating a dead body found by rafters on the Spokane River.

According to SPD, police firefighters were dispatched at 4:02 p.m. The rafters managed to bring the body ashore at Plese Flats, along N. Aubrey L White Pkwy. As of 7:45 p.m., Major Crimes detectives are on scene investigating.

Police are not releasing any new information at this time.

BREAKING: Rafters on the Spokane River found a dead body and managed to bring it to shore at Plese Flats. Spokane police and major crimes detectives are investigating. pic.twitter.com/IXG8yrxtrz — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleSimchuk) May 12, 2023

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.