Spokane police investigating body found on lower South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane medical examinators are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning on the corner of East 4th Avenue and South Freya Street.

According to Spokane Police, they responded to a call early Thursday at 7 a.m. of a body in the road. The location is close to where a former Dutch Bros. shop was located and where street construction has been going since April.

Police said investigators responded and found a deceased body. The identification, sex, and what lead to the death of the person haven't been released.

According to police, it is too early to determine if the cause of death was due to natural causes, homicide, or suicide. More information is expected to be released on Friday.