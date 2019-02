SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police is investigating a report of an attempted luring that happened Thursday around 3pm, on Regal near Queen.

A grade school age old girl was walking on Regal when she was contacted by a male and then fled.

Investigators would like to speak to three men that witnessed the incident.

The investigation is continuing at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this incident please call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.