Spokane police investigating 4 armed robberies in North Spokane Saturday morning

Police are investigating four robberies that occurred Saturday morning. Officials don't know if the robberies are all related.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating after four armed robberies in the North Spokane area on Saturday morning.

According to officers, the robberies happened between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Police said they still don't know if the robberies are all related.

We still don't know the location where the robberies took place. Police said they will be providing more information throughout the day.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.