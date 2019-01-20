SPOKANE, Wash. — Multiple Spokane Police officers were injured by a suspect while responding to a call for the second time in a week Sunday morning.

An unnamed officer had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance after injuring his knee during a struggle with 35-year-old Jacob Wiswell, according to police. Officers had responded to a report that Wiswell had attempted to forcibly enter the house of a relative on the 2000 block of W. Broadway Avenue.

Wiswell, who was armed with a knife, ignored commands from officers, police said. After police attempted unsuccessfully to use tasers to bring him down, officers went to take down Wiswell, who still had the knife on him when detained.

Two tasers lie on the ground at the crime scene.

Other officers on scene received minor injuries but did not need treatment. According to the release, Wiswell was booked for felony harassment domestic violence for threatening to kill and could face additional charges in the coming days.

A pair of Spokane police officers were injured in a violent confrontation with a man during a traffic stop on Tuesday, Jan. 15. Three missing Bremerton children were found during the stop.

Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to that confrontation.

