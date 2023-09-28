Spokane police, drug enforcement agency hosts 'Citizen's Academy'

The five-week, 15-hour course teaches citizens about use of force, crime trends, and the investigative process, among other topics.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Law abiding citizens don't usually come into contact with police... or a quarter pound of meth.

The Citizen’s Academy hosted by the Spokane Police Department (SPD) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is a five-week, 15-hour course. Citizens learn about use of force, crime trends, and the investigative process, among other topics.



"It's an opportunity to just step into the department and see what are we up against in our city and what do police really do and what does the drug administration really do," SPD Communications Manager Julie Humphreys said.

During Thursday’s class, a DEA agent passed around evidence bags containing meth, black tar heroin, fentanyl pills, and cocaine.

“I feel like the classroom here is a good experience to catch me up on things, because now, I’m a grandma,” Wendy Acosta said. “This grandma wants her granddaughter to play safely in the front yard, to be able to walk to the park."

The Spokane Police Department typically hosts one academy per year. The next one has yet to be scheduled.

