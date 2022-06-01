Spokane Police Department seeking help in finding missing eight-year-old boy

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is seeking help in finding a missing eight-year-old boy.
Police say Taio Mcquain was last seen at his residence around 5:10 pm near the 2700 block of E. 53rd Ave. Taio is described as white and about four feet tall, weighing about 48 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red and blue long sleeve shirt with cartoons on it, blue jeans with a torn knee and green and black shoes.
Police say Taio is non-verbal. Anyone who sees Taio is encouraged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.