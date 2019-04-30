SPOKANE, Wash. — On Tuesday, the Spokane Police Department surprised a local elementary student for his heroic actions in saving a 3-year-old boy while the student was on patrol duty.

Charles LaSalle is a sixth-grade student at Moran Prairie Elementary and was recently recognized and inducted into the 2019 AAA School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame.

He was inducted during a special awards ceremony held before a Seattle Mariners game on Friday, April 26.

LaSalle was honored with this award for the actions he took while on patrol duty. He pulled a 3-year-old boy, who was riding a push bike, out of the street to protect him from a coming car.

Police Chief Craig Meidl, Superintendent Shelly Redinger, Spokane Police Department Traffic Sgt. John Griffin, Moran Prairie Elementary Principal Clint Price and sixth-grade Teacher Amber Bordeaux all participated in this surprise.

As a long-standing tradition, AAA Washington and a panel of judges from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission select top patrollers from schools across the state of Washington each year.

AAA created the School Safety Patrol almost 100 years ago and partners with local agencies to bring the program to elementary schools across Washington.

The AAA School Safety Patrol has been credited with being a major contributor to the decrease in fatalities of school age children from ages 5-14.