Spokane Police Chief concerned about how new Teslas will be used

Chief Craig Meidl says a lot of questions will need to be answered during a pilot stage before more vehicles are purchased.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department will soon receive four new Tesla Model Y vehicles as the latest addition to its fleet.

The buy is part of a statewide initiative to move government vehicles over towards electric. The cars will cost the city about $100,000 a piece.

Spokane City Council approved the purchase in a 4-3 vote on Monday. Council President Breean Beggs said Teslas are simply the best available electric vehicle and will actually save the city money in the long run.

"I mean even though that sounds luxurious, they're the fastest and the safest," he said. "And cost-wise they last twice as long as a gasoline-powered one. So they're way cheaper overall."

Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said he's grateful to have more vehicles, but there are a lot of questions about exactly what Teslas can do. and he's not yet sure how they'll be utilized.

"Are we... going to be put in a challenging position of [having] vehicles that maybe save money on gas, but they just aren't functional for what we need them to do for us?" Meidl said.

His concerns include whether there's enough space up front to fit all the gear, whether there's enough space in back to hold people, whether the cars can withstand the wear and tear of policework, how expensive they could be to repair and how difficult they might be to keep charged.

"Our police vehicles draw a significant amount of power," said Meidl. "Not only the emergency lights but the police radios, the... mobile data computers that are in the vehicles, the flashlight chargers, the phones. So police vehicles draw a tremendous amount of power to function, and that's one thing we're going to have to figure out as well. The last thing we want to see is an officer out on patrol and have their vehicle basically say you are about out of electricity so you need to head back and find a way to charge it."

For those reasons Meidl said he actually would've rather the council bought hybrid versions of the cars SPD already uses.

"We'd actually prefer to purchase the K8s right now and look at purchasing one of the Teslas next year after we have time to do some more research and some study on how it works," he said.