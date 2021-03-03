Spokane Police asking for help in locating missing 13-year-old

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Police are asking for help in locating a missing 13-year-old.
Mary Cady-Cahlow was last seen riding her bike near North Ash Street and East Mission Avenue.
She was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, black/white shoes, and an animal print bicycle helmet. Her bike is black with a milk crate attached to the back.
She is approximately 5'1", 90 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you see Mary or have information on her location, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.