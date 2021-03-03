Spokane Police asking for help in locating missing 13-year-old

Mary Cady-Cahlow was last seen riding her bike near North Ash Street and East Mission Avenue.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Police are asking for help in locating a missing 13-year-old.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, black/white shoes, and an animal print bicycle helmet. Her bike is black with a milk crate attached to the back.

She is approximately 5'1", 90 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.