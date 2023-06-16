Spokane pastor reacts to Southern Baptist ban on female leaders

Pastor Lauren Goldbloom says she had to pursue her calling to lead outside the denomination.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Pastor Lauren Goldbloom fondly recalls her upbringing in the Southern Baptist faith.

"They taught me the importance of gathering around the table and caring for my community," she said.

However, she rarely saw women in leadership positions at those tables.

"It was not common at all," she recalled.

In a vote on Wednesday at the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), 13,000 church representatives voted to officially prohibit women from holding leadership positions, including the role of pastor.

"This brings us all in agreement about the definition of a pastor and who can hold that role - a biblically qualified man," said Mike Law, pastor of Arlington Baptist Church.

The SBC also upheld the expulsion of two churches led by female pastors, including Fern Creek Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky, where Linda Barnes Popham leads the congregation.

"This is a sorrowful day for Southern Baptists because they are losing gifted, talented and called women of God," Barnes Popham said.

Goldbloom, who felt a calling to be a leader but did not see that opportunity within her own church, left the SBC to pursue her path.

Through her neighborhood faith group, Common Well, Goldbloom invites people from various faiths to "do life together" without denominational barriers.

She mentions that her initial experiences of seeing women preach outside the Southern Baptist Church were particularly meaningful and confirmed her belief that God was calling her to something different.

"The unfortunate reality is that there are churches where women who feel called to lead and pastor are not invited or welcomed to do so," she said. "Many of us continue to answer that calling, but it may have cost us the ability to participate in the traditions we were once a part of."

While SBC leaders argue that men have biblical authority to lead, Goldbloom finds inspiration in Scripture as well. She believes that the stories of women being called by Jesus to share the gospel provide thousands of years of evidence supporting her belief in female leadership.

"It is women who show up at the empty tomb, and they are the ones sent to share the miracle they have witnessed," she said.

These stories inspire Goldbloom to continue using her voice and advocating for more diverse voices in the church, recognizing that it is not just the message but also the speaker that inspires those who listen.

"I hope that my younger sisters and daughters will continue to hear voices like mine," she said.

